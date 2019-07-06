DONNELLY, Sanna Doreen:
On 4 July 2019, peacefully, aged 95 years. Much loved wife of the late Pat, and dearly loved partner and friend of Cliff Thomas. Loved Mum of Sheryl and Brian, mother-in-Law of Keith and Moira, treasured Nana of Tony, Regan, Kieran, Jason and Jacinta. Loving friend and Great-Nana to all the Donnelly, Kerr and Thomas families. Requiem Mass for Sanna will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Whitaker St, Te Aroha, on Tuesday 9 July at 11.30am, thereafter private cremation. All messages to the Donnelly family, C/- Broadway Funeral Home, FDANZ, Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on July 6, 2019