ANNAN, Sandra Jane:
04.03.1959 - 02.11.2019
Passed away surrounded by family at the Waikato Hospital. Beloved wife of Bill, mother and mother-in-law to Daniel & Joanna and Leah & Matthew
and loving Nana to Kennedy and Riley.
We will forever cherish our precious memories. You will live on in our
hearts and forever be
in our thoughts.
Sandy will be lying in state at Simplicity Cremations, 388 Wairere Drive, Hamilton. If you would like to visit Sandy please ring 078492139 to arrange a time. Funeral service to be held at Newstead Cemetery on Thursday 7th November 2019, at 11am.
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019