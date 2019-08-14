MAGYAR, Sàndor (Sandy):
Sàndor was born 29 January 1936, in Dunakiliti, Hungary. He was married to his wife Anna in Vienna on 21 February 1957, and immigrated to Hamilton (New Zealand) in 1957. In later years he lived with his partner Joan Ryan (deceased). Sàndor passed away early Sunday morning, 11 August 2019, at Eventide Rest Home. He was the loving father of two sons and daughter-in-laws Alexander Stephen Magyar and Joanne Magyar (New Jersey USA), and Laszlo Magyar and Lyn Magyar (Sydney Australia), and the proud grandfather of Caitlin Magyar (Sydney Australia), and Kobe Magyar (Sydney Australia). The Family would like to invite you to a celebration of Sandy's life to be held at The Hamilton Cosmopolitan Club, on Thursday 15th August, at 6.00pm.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 14, 2019