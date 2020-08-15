PEMBERTON,

Samual "Ross":

Sarndra, Aaron, Clinton, Kiri and families would like to express our deepest gratitude to all those that travelled near and far to farewell a loving and beloved husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law. Also a great mate to many. Thank you to the Carr sisters, stepping up to babysit six children when we needed it, and keeping us fed with wonderful meals and baking. As a family we thank you. To Garth and Caroline, thank you for guiding us through this process.

''We will miss him so much. He was our Rock.''



