WOOTTON, Sally Kay:

On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Sally Kay Wootton (nee Jardine), loving wife and mother of three sons, passed away surrounded by family. Sally was well known for giving back to the community that she loved, working for nearly 24 years on the Trust Board of St Paul's Collegiate in Hamilton and more recently St John New Zealand. Her memory will be one that showed a compassionate spirit for helping the community, others less fortunate than herself. She is survived by her husband Bruce, and sons John, David and Stuart, her five grandchildren, and her brother Richard. A private funeral service will be held on a day to be confirmed at St Paul's Collegiate Chapel of Christ the King. In memory of Sally, donations can be made to St John Hamilton.





