WALTON,
Sally Leigh (nee Choat):
On September 21, 2019. Beloved wife to Stephen (Scoob). Loved mother of Lucy and Braxton. Loved daughter-in-law to Stephen, Linda, and Catherine Walton. Loved sister-in-law to Shannon and Todd Dekkers (Waihi Beach), Rees (Timaru), Jamie and Justine, Jonathon and Abbey (Morrinsville). Auntie to Danielle, Jaymie, Paris, Aiesha, Annea, Maddison, and Wil. A Celebration of Sally's life will be held at the Whangamata Golf Club at 1pm on Friday, September 27.
Will be dearly missed
but loved forever.
"Thank you and blessings
to the Whanga Crew."
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 26, 2019