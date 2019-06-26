WRIGHT, Ruth Ellen

(nee Stakey):

Passed peacefully on Saturday, 22nd June 2019, at Pohlen Hospital, Matamata, after a battle well fought. Aged 86. Loved wife of the late Syd and much loved Mum of David and Annie, Kathryn and Mark, Pauline and Stephen. Much loved Grandma of Jude, Mark and Niki, and Michael.

"Forever in our hearts"

A service to celebrate the life of Ruth will be held today, Wednesday, 26th June, at 1.00pm, in the Rosa Chapel, Tamihana St, Matamata, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Breast Cancer Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications c/- the Wright family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.





