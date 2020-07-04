SHORT, Ruth:
1930 - 2020
On 10th April 2020, our mother passed away at her home at 19 Glendon Place, Otorohanga. There will be no formal ceremony but we would like you to honour our mum by having a memorial get together at her home on the 11th July 2020, between 9.00am and 1.00pm. It is a chance to say goodbye and share stories, food and a hot drink with her family and friends. You are welcome to bring a plate. The family will be taking Mum, Dad and Sam's ashes up to the farm after 1.00pm. Queries to Maree Herbert [email protected]
Published in Waikato Times on July 4, 2020