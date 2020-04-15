SHORT, Ruth Mary:
Ruth Short passed away peacefully, at home, on Friday 10th April 2020, aged 89 years. Much loved wife and soulmate of the late John. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Lynette, Maree and Paul, Bill, and Sam (dec), Christine and Noeline. Loved and adored Nana, great-Nana, and great-grand Nana of many.
She will be sadly missed by all.
A loved friend to many.
A special thanks to her loving neighbours, friends, and caregivers who have supported her over the years. All messages to the Short Family, 19 Glendon Place, Otorohanga, or email [email protected] Due to current circumstances, a get together for Ruth will be held at a later date.
Rest In Peace
Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020