PHILBURN,
Ruth Clara: QSM
On 5 July 2020 at St Andrew's Care Home, aged 100 years. Wife of the late Stan. Dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of Christine; Graham; Mary and Ron, Pam and David, Rena and Steve. Cherished grandmother of Antony, Blair; Hamish; Emma, James; Stuart, Alice, Belinda; Amelia, Sam, and Celeste. Great-grandmother to Bree, Jazmine; Rhys, Camryn; Madeline, Daniel; Louise, Josh; Tyler, Jordon; Lyla, and Bernie. In accordiance with Ruth's wishes, a private family service has been held. Correspondence to the Philburn family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times on July 11, 2020