KING, Ruth Jean
(nee Rasmussen): JP
Passed away peacefully on 16 May 2020 at the Tamahere Eventide Hospital, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan. Much loved mother of Colleen & John, Kevin & Janet, the late Terence & Lyn, and Lorelei & Warren. Adored Honeybun & Nana of Jessamyn & Sam, Sarita & Jamie, and Alexandra. Loved Great-Grandmother Honeybun of Olivia, Max, Zara & Maia, and Dillon, Indi, Chelsy & Rose. A private interment will be held. A service of celebration for family & friends will take place in due course.
Gone to be with her Lord, whom she loved and served. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award me on that day."
2 Timothy 4:7-8
Thanks to A4, Waikato Hospital and Tamahere Eventide Hospital for their care of our mum in recent weeks. All communications to the King family, c/- Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times from May 19 to May 21, 2020