CLARKE, Ruth Shirley
(nee Gain): QSM
(Lay Canon Te Manawa o Te Wheke)
6.10.1935 - 9.1.2020
Surrounded by Love and Family at Hospice Waikato. Loved wife and helpmeet of the late Archdeacon Tony Clarke. Cherished Mum of Kif (Kirstine) & Garry, Tim and Robin. Much loved grandmother of Peter, Anna, Ben, Johnny, Beth, Daniel, Leigh, Lucas, Jake and Mim. Precious great-grandmother of Ella, Sophie, Max, David and……
~ Our guiding light –
Always in our hearts ~
A service celebrating Ruth's life will be held at St Peter's Cathedral, on Monday, 13 January 2020, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers a gift to Hospice Waikato can be left at the service. All communications to the Clarke family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 11, 2020