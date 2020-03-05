CATTLEY,
Ruth Lois Harriette:
Unexpectedly at Waikato Hospital on 3rd March 2020. Dearly loved wife of Colin, much loved Mum of Les (Australia), Gaylene and Alan; loved Nana of Kayla and Craig, Mellony and Kieran, Georgina and Andrew; and Nana Ruth of Braxton, Mia, Lola; Cee-jay, Latoya and Tyler. A service for Ruth will held at the Te Aroha Co-operating Parish Church, 32 Church Street, Te Aroha, (tomorrow) Friday 6th March at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to: 306 Davy Street, Thames 3500.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 5, 2020