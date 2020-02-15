RINGLAND,
Russell James (Russ):
Passed away at Waikato Public Hospital on Thursday, 13th February 2020. Much loved husband of the late Helen, loved father of Christopher and Logan. Granddad of Callum and Lucy. A Funeral Service for Russell will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, Hamilton Road, Cambridge, on Thursday, 20th February 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Ringland Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 15, 2020