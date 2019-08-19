HEARN, Russell Kevin:
Passed away suddenly at home on 16 August 2019, aged 34 years. Cherished husband of Emma Jane. Beloved father of Joshua, Rion, and Ashton. Adored youngest son of Anna Hearn, and Kevin Hearn. Much loved brother of Katrina and Neil, and brother-in-law of Fiona. Dearly loved uncle of Jonathan, Elissa, Sam, and James. Loved grandson of Audrey Connolly, and the Late Bill Hearn. Dearly loved son-in-law of Ann and Stan Harding, and brother-in-law of Joanne and Christopher. Loved by all the extended Harding family. A service for Russell will be held at the Melville Rugby Club Rooms on Friday, 23 August 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to KidsCan, and these may be left at the service. All communications to the Hearn family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 19, 2019