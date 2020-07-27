PARSOTAM, Rukhi:
Passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on Saturday 25th July 2020, aged 78 years. Loved wife of Parbhu. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Naresh & Sunita, Anita, and Surekha & Vallabh. Cherished and adored by her grandchildren, Priyanka, Arjun, Deena, Milan, Neena, Shayla, and Taijel.
"We will always carry your memory in our hearts."
Donations can be made to Heart Foundation, in lieu of flowers. A service to celebrate Rukhi's life will be held at Hamilton Park Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Hamilton, on Thursday 30 July 2020 at 11.00am. Friends and family are welcome to pay their personal respects for the following two Saturdays from 1.00pm to 5.00pm at 64 Melva Street.
Published in Waikato Times from July 27 to July 29, 2020