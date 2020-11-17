MASON, Ruby Fay (Fay):
On Saturday 14 November 2020 Fay passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John, and recent companion of Dave Allen. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Shirley and Don Brain. Loved Nana of 7, GG of 7 and Great GG of 2. A service to celebrate Fay's life will be held on Wednesday 18 November in the Park Chapel, Hamilton Park Crematorium, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, at 11.00am. All communications to Fay's Family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 17, 2020