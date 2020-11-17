Ruby MASON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby MASON.
Service Information
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
078555541
Death Notice

MASON, Ruby Fay (Fay):
On Saturday 14 November 2020 Fay passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John, and recent companion of Dave Allen. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Shirley and Don Brain. Loved Nana of 7, GG of 7 and Great GG of 2. A service to celebrate Fay's life will be held on Wednesday 18 November in the Park Chapel, Hamilton Park Crematorium, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, at 11.00am. All communications to Fay's Family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.