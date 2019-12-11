WALLBANK, Roy:
Passed away 8th December 2019, aged 70. Dearly loved husband of Pam, brother of David. A service for Roy will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home, 49 Seddon Road, Frankton, Hamilton, on Friday 13th December 2019 at 10.30am.
" Though my heart aches, your soul is now free to see and follow your dreams.
Be at peace and rest in
my heart forever"
Thank you to the TA District Nurses, Dr Glover and Hospice for their special care. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Waikato. All communications to the Wallbank family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 11, 2019