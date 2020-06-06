FRIEND, Roy Harvey:

Veteran WW2 No: 650602 J Force. Passed away peacefully on June 01, 2020 at Duart Aged Care, aged 94 years. Born November 29, 1925 in Palmerston North, eldest son of Ruby & Noble Friend (deceased), and elder brother to Keith and Don (deceased). Dearly beloved and so sadly missed by his only daughter Vicki & son-in-law David (QLD Australia). What a truly wonderful life, so well lived. Thank you for all the beautiful memories Dad, you will always make us smile and will be with us forever in our hearts. Rest now Dad, play that Clarinet as loud as you like and enjoy eternal rollups at bowls. We love you so much.

"What we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose.

All that we love deeply becomes a part of us."

Vicki & David want to express a very special thank you to Karen Friend (cousin) who sat with Dad for me during his final days as we were unable to travel from Australia due to the current restrictions. Thank you to all the Duart aged Care team, in particular Diane Green, Karla White, Talia Sattler, Vicky Mansfield and Dr Greg Beacham, for all you have done for my Dad and the kindness and support you have shown to me. You made Dad's final journey one of peace and dignity and for this we are so very grateful. Thank you for all that you do, there are not enough words to express our heartfelt gratitude to you all. Privately cremated as per his wishes.





