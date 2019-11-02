BROWNE, Roy James:

7.6.1947 – 12.10.2019

Pam, Wayne, Tracee, Shaun, Kris, Carla along with their families, would like to thank all those who have supported us through this sad loss of a very special and much loved husband, Dad and Darnie. The messages of condolence, cards, baking, flowers, donations to Bowel Cancer NZ and visits have meant so much to us all, and have been very much appreciated over the last couple of months.

"The man, the myth, the legend will be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun".



