Roy BROWNE

Guest Book
  • "Dear Pam and family. Our thoughts are with you all at this..."
    - Christine Shelton
  • "To Pam and family, Such an Awesome man who will be missed..."
  • "I will miss the times we managed to catch up and talk rugby..."
    - Grant Turner
  • "In my Thoughts and Prayers at this sad time. May you find..."
    - Anne Marie Collins
  • "To Pam and Roy's family, so sad to read this news of Roy's..."
    - Barb Turner
Service Information
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
078715131
Death Notice

BROWNE, Roy James:
Died peacefully on 12th October 2019, at home, surrounded with love, aged 72. Dearly loved husband of Pam, adored dad of Wayne, the late Darryn, Tracee and Ian, Shaun and Michelle, Carla and Riaan, and Kris. Adored fun Darnie to Darryn, Luke, Ashleigh, Dalton, Harriet, Reuben, Archer, Charlie, Milla, Avie, Lennon, Ryley and Quin.
"The man, the myth, the legend will be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun, We are going to miss you tremendously Dad."
A Celebration of Roy's life will be held at the Te Awamutu Sports Club, 420 Albert Park Drive, Te Awamutu, on Friday, 18th October at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to Bowel Cancer NZ and these may be left at the service. All communications to the Browne family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
