BROWNE, Roy James:

Died peacefully on 12th October 2019, at home, surrounded with love, aged 72. Dearly loved husband of Pam, adored dad of Wayne, the late Darryn, Tracee and Ian, Shaun and Michelle, Carla and Riaan, and Kris. Adored fun Darnie to Darryn, Luke, Ashleigh, Dalton, Harriet, Reuben, Archer, Charlie, Milla, Avie, Lennon, Ryley and Quin.

"The man, the myth, the legend will be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun, We are going to miss you tremendously Dad."

A Celebration of Roy's life will be held at the Te Awamutu Sports Club, 420 Albert Park Drive, Te Awamutu, on Friday, 18th October at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to Bowel Cancer NZ and these may be left at the service. All communications to the Browne family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.

