ANDERSON,
Roy Henry James:
On Thursday 16 April 2020 Roy passed away peacefully in the arms of his family, in his 90th year. Roy was survived by Shirley, his loving wife of 65 years, son Trevor and daughters Christine and Julie, sons-in-law Dave and Jim, five grandchildren Stefan and Arna, Jessica, Stacey and Morgan and six great-grandchildren Zalia, Mattheus, Elijah and Pieter, Austin and Harvey. A private cremation for Roy has been held. Communications to the Anderson family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Claudelands, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 18, 2020