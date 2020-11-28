SHADBOLT, Ross Neville:

On Tuesday, 24 November 2020, aged 67 years. Soulmate, best friend and husband to Beryl. Loved and loving Dad to Peta, Neville (deceased), Geoff, Ruth & Annatia. Devoted Grandad to Ashley, Jack, Corbett, Brynae and Kershaw and Great-Grandad to Charlotte. Father and Grandfather-in-law to Daniel and Ollie. Loved and respected brother of Allan (deceased), Brian (deceased), Gavin, Dianne and Glenys. Brother-in-law of Jacqui, Jocelyn, Judy, John, Glenda, Tony and Joy, Mike and Annette, Ian and Christine. Rossy to many cousins and Uncle Rossy to many nieces and nephews. Valued and respected friend and work colleague to many others.

We are all honoured that you spent 67 years with us on the way to your for-real home.

A service to celebrate and remember Ross will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Monday, 30 November 2020, at 1.30pm, followed by burial at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a card expressing your special relationship with, and memories of Ross, would be very much appreciated by his family. Please address correspondence to the Shadbolt Family, PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.





