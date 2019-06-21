NGARAE, Ross (Rossco):
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Public Hospital on Wednesday, 19th June 2019. Aged 69 years. Loved father of James and Josephine. Loved grandfather of his mokopunas. Dearly loved and respected by all his whanau and friends. A Tangi will be held at the Cambridge Cosmopolitan Club, Burns Street, Leamington, Cambridge, on Monday, the 24th of June 2019, at 11.00am, followed by the burial at The Leamington Public Cemetery. All communications to The Ngarae Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from June 21 to June 24, 2019