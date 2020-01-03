Ross MIDDLETON

Guest Book
  • "We are sorry to hear Ross has passed away His help and..."
  • "Sorry to hear of the passing of Ross my thoughts are with..."
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Simply Cremations Chapel,
Te Rapa, Hamilton
View Map
Death Notice

MIDDLETON,
Campbell (Ross):
Passed away on 30 December 2019, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Relda, loving father to Greg and Suzanne, and father-in-law to Karen and Ryan. Cherished Poppa to Alex, Lauren and Hannah, and Grandad to Emma, Harry and Annabelle. A celebration of the life of Ross, will be held at Simply Cremations Chapel, Te Rapa, Hamilton, Today (Friday), 3 January 2020, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Zipper Cardiac Support Club can be left at the service.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.