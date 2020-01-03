MIDDLETON,
Campbell (Ross):
Passed away on 30 December 2019, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Relda, loving father to Greg and Suzanne, and father-in-law to Karen and Ryan. Cherished Poppa to Alex, Lauren and Hannah, and Grandad to Emma, Harry and Annabelle. A celebration of the life of Ross, will be held at Simply Cremations Chapel, Te Rapa, Hamilton, Today (Friday), 3 January 2020, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Zipper Cardiac Support Club can be left at the service.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 3, 2020