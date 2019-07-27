Ross BISHOP

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of Ross passing... He was one of the good..."
    - Brent Bartley
Service Information
Haven Funeral Services Ltd
32 William St
Huntly , Waikato
078287629
Death Notice

BISHOP, Ross James:
On 24 July 2019, peacefully at his home, aged 76 years. Loved husband of Linda, loved father of Tracey and Ross, Kyla and James, Andrew and Julie, and Grandpa to Abie and Joel; Lucy and Oliver; and Beau.
Ross has laid down his guns for the final time.
A service for Ross will be held at Woodlands Estate, 42 Whitikahu Road, Gordonton, on Monday 29 July, at 11.30am, to be followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Bishop Family, C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.

Published in Waikato Times on July 27, 2019
