LYNN, Rosemary (Rosie):
Passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, 20th August 2020. Darling wife of devoted husband Tommy. Precious mummy and mother-in-law of Kelly & Bugsy, Kurt & Miyuki and Jade (Dharbhasana) & Gabitashri, and adored Nana Rose to Taine, Kenya, Shakti, Taiki, Kimmi, Milla & Brylie.
'Lived life to the fullest, always on the go and packed 100 years into her 74.
Her cheerfulness, enthusiasm and zest for life was infectious and she'll be sorely missed.'
A celebration of Rosie's life will be held for family and close friends on Tuesday, 8th September 2020 at 1.00pm. The service will be live-streamed through the Grinter's Funeral Home website. All communications to The Lynn Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, 2020