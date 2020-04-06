CARPENTER,

Rosemary Dawn

(Dawn) (nee Salt):

Passed away peacefully on 2nd April 2020, after a short battle with cancer in her 80th year. Dearly loved mother of Michelle, Angela, Karyn, and Megan. Mother-in-law of Shane and Darren. Cherished grandmother of Sarah, Aimee, Jonathan and Jessica. Our beautiful mum, you were the heart of our family and have left a void that can never be filled. We all love you with all our heart as now your final rest will start.

Rest in Peace dear Mum.

A private service was held by the family, due to gathering restrictions. We would like to thank Hospice Waikato for all their support during this difficult time.



