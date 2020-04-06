CARPENTER,
Rosemary Dawn
(Dawn) (nee Salt):
Passed away peacefully on 2nd April 2020, after a short battle with cancer in her 80th year. Dearly loved mother of Michelle, Angela, Karyn, and Megan. Mother-in-law of Shane and Darren. Cherished grandmother of Sarah, Aimee, Jonathan and Jessica. Our beautiful mum, you were the heart of our family and have left a void that can never be filled. We all love you with all our heart as now your final rest will start.
Rest in Peace dear Mum.
A private service was held by the family, due to gathering restrictions. We would like to thank Hospice Waikato for all their support during this difficult time.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 6, 2020