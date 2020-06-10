McCARTHY, Rose:
Peacefully at Lawrence House, Te Aroha, on 8th June 2020; surrounded by her loving family. In her 96th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice. Cherished Mum of Steve and Kim, Ray and Joanne, Louise and Neil, Anthony and Liz, Philip and Tania, and the late Annette. Beloved Gran of 14 grandchildren and adored great-Gran of 22 great-grandchildren.
'Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure.
You are loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure'.
A Celebration of Rose's life will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 222 Whitaker Street, Te Aroha, on Saturday 13th June at 11:00am, followed by burial in the Te Aroha Cemetery. All communications C/- PO Box 57, Thames 3540.
Published in Waikato Times on June 10, 2020