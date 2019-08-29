FIELD, Rose:

Peacefully on 27 August 2019, after a short illness, at Te Awa Life Care, Cambridge; aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late William (Bill) Field and adored mother and mother-in-law of Rosemary and Lindsay Wyborn (Hamilton), Stephanie (deceased) and Tony Dravitzki (New Plymouth), Cecily (deceased), Gerard and Gwen (Brisbane), Peter and Lee (Sydney), Father Mark (Tauranga) and Adrian and Kate (Auckland). Much loved Nana Rose to Chris and Fiona, Michelle and Stuart, Tim (deceased), Matthew, Kelly and Hamish, Jonathan and Clarissa, Riley and Annabelle, Hannah and Rob, Daniel, and Maya. Loved great-grandmother of Grace, Molly, Emily, Ollie, MacKenzie, Evan and Saskia.

Rest in peace, Rose.

Special thanks to the staff of Ward 7 Waikato Hospital and to the staff at Te Awa Life Care for their care of Mum. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Clarkin Road, Hamilton, on Monday

2 September at 11.00am. Rosary will be recited at the above church on Sunday evening at 7.00pm. No flowers by request please. All communications to: The Field Family, C/- P O Box 4449, Hamilton.





