McGINTY, Rosalind Ethel
Gladys (nee Anderson):
Passed away peacefully after a long battle with illness on Thursday, 18th June 2020, aged 77. Loved wife of the late Terry McGinty, and mother of Tracey and Mark Carson. A service to celebrate Roz's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Tuesday, 23rd June at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, Te Awamutu, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the McGinty family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on June 20, 2020