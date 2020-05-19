Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



(Sister Jane Frances):

Passed away peacefully at Atawhai Assisi Home, Tamahere, on Monday, 18th May 2020, in her 92nd year. Much loved Sister of the Sisters of Our Lady of the Missions. Loved daughter of the late Michael and Florence. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Dorothy and Reg Tuck; and the late Bernard and Thelma, John and Val, Michael, Grace and Brian Barrett, Anne and Clem Kovaleski, Fred, Mary and Bill Tuck, Gladys, Joan and Trevor Blackbourn, and loved aunty to her many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to all the staff and the Mercy Sisters at Atawhai Assisi Rest Home. A Ritual of Farewell, and private cremation will be held, and a Requiem Mass will be held at a much later date.







Published in Waikato Times on May 19, 2020

