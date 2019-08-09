Rosalie FORLONG

FORLONG,
Rosalie Elaine (nee Moore):
Sadly passed at Waikato Hospital on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of John. Loved mother of Maria and Harold, Caroline (deceased) and Daisy, Anthony and Kate, and nana of Genna, Danielle, Matthew, Blake and Cameron. A Service for Rosalie will be held at the Baptist Church, 250 Taupo Road, Taumarunui, on Saturday, August 10, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Taumarunui Cemetery. All communications to 2 Simmons Road, Taumarunui 3920.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 9, 2019
