FORLONG,
Rosalie Elaine (nee Moore):
Sadly passed at Waikato Hospital on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of John. Loved mother of Maria and Harold, Caroline (deceased) and Daisy, Anthony and Kate, and nana of Genna, Danielle, Matthew, Blake and Cameron. A Service for Rosalie will be held at the Baptist Church, 250 Taupo Road, Taumarunui, on Saturday, August 10, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Taumarunui Cemetery. All communications to 2 Simmons Road, Taumarunui 3920.
Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 9, 2019