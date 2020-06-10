Rosa ROWLAND

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosa ROWLAND.
Service Information
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
6:00 p.m.
68 Discovery Drive
Hamilton
View Map
Requiem Mass
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Paul's Church
Ngaruawahia
View Map
Death Notice

ROWLAND,
Rosa Maria (nee Martelletti):
Passed away peacefully at home on June 9, 2020, aged 86. Dearly loved wife of Cecil, selfless mother of Paul & Gail (deceased), Philip & Francis, Cecile & Paddy, Judy & Brent, Susan & Billy, Maria & Richard, and Catherine & Richard; Treasured grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 12 great- grandchildren. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Paul's Church, Ngaruawahia, on Friday 12 June at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Whatawhata Public Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday 11 June, 6.00pm at 68 Discovery Drive, Hamilton.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on June 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.