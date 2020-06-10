ROWLAND,
Rosa Maria (nee Martelletti):
Passed away peacefully at home on June 9, 2020, aged 86. Dearly loved wife of Cecil, selfless mother of Paul & Gail (deceased), Philip & Francis, Cecile & Paddy, Judy & Brent, Susan & Billy, Maria & Richard, and Catherine & Richard; Treasured grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 12 great- grandchildren. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Paul's Church, Ngaruawahia, on Friday 12 June at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Whatawhata Public Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday 11 June, 6.00pm at 68 Discovery Drive, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times on June 10, 2020