WIBERG, Ronald
Andrew Bloomfield (Ron):
On Monday 5 October 2020 Ron passed away surrounded by his loving daughters in Hamilton. Aged 82 years. Cherished husband of the late Jocelyn. Loving and devoted father and father-in-law of Jenny & Nigel Booth; Jacqui and Geoff Knight; Natalie Wiberg and Pelle Johansson. Loving and proud Poppa of Cathryn, James, Rachel, Sarah, and Hamish; and great-Grandpop of Mika. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held on 12 October in Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, at 1.00 pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to CCS may be left at the chapel or made online at
https://www.ccsdisabilityaction.org.nz/donate
All communications to Ron's Family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020