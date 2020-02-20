STRETTON,
Ronald Henry (Ron):
Passed away peacefully after a long illness on Tuesday 18 February 2020 at Waikato Hospital, Hamilton. Eldest son of Harry & Joy Stretton (dec), born 26 January 1941 in Wellington. Loved brother of Bryan (dec) and Yvonne, Vivienne and Colin Lozell, Graeme (dec), Trevor and Maryanne, Lois and Kerry Clare, and Allan and Susan. Loved Uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Ex member of the Hawera Working Mens Club. Current member of the NP Club. Member of the NZ Society of Geneology (6094). Messages to Ronald Stretton, c/- PO Box 224, New Plymouth. Service to be held at the Taranaki Crematorium, Junction Rd, New Plymouth, on Saturday 22 February 2020 at 12noon.
a simple cremation
& burials
Ph 0800 236 236
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 20, 2020