SNADDON,
Ronald Andrew (Ron):
Carol, Annette, Mark, Paul, Robyn and families wish to thank everyone who supported us on the sudden death of Ron. We appreciated the food, flowers, cards, visits, phone calls and donations. To everyone who attended the 'celebration of Ron's life', we were overwhelmed with the number of people, thank you. Our thanks to ambulance crews and firemen for their combined efforts. Ron was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend who lives on in our thoughts and memories.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 28, 2019