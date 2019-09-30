SNADDON,
Ronald Andrew (Ron):
Suddenly at home on 27 September 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved husband of Carol for 62 years. Wonderful, loving father and father-in-law to David and Sue, Annie and Wayne, Mark and Delia, Paul and Kiely, Robyn and Graham. Dearly loved Poppa to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at St Clare's Church, 97 Tuhikaramea Road, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 2 October 2019 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag 3215, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Snaddon family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 30, 2019