PAYNE, Ronald Henry:
On Friday 30 October 2020, Ron passed away peacefully at Athenree Lifecare. Aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Maxine for 57 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Maree & Lincoln, Sheryl & Ian, Russell & Tash, Steve & Dawn. Loving Grandpa of 11 grandchildren. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at Waihi Beach United Church, Wilson Rd, Waihi Beach, on Wednesday 4 November at 11.00am, followed by burial at Te Awamutu Cemetery, Picquet Hill Rd, at 3.00pm. All welcome. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Parkinson's New Zealand or can be left at the service. Communications to the Payne family, c/- PO Box 108, Waihi 3641.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 3, 2020