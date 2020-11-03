Ronald PAYNE

    Published in: Waikato Times
Service Information
Waihi Funeral Services Ltd
8 Devon St
Waihi , Waikato
078638791
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Waihi Beach United Church
Wilson Rd
Waihi Beach
Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Te Awamutu Cemetery
Picquet Hill Rd
Death Notice

PAYNE, Ronald Henry:
On Friday 30 October 2020, Ron passed away peacefully at Athenree Lifecare. Aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Maxine for 57 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Maree & Lincoln, Sheryl & Ian, Russell & Tash, Steve & Dawn. Loving Grandpa of 11 grandchildren. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at Waihi Beach United Church, Wilson Rd, Waihi Beach, on Wednesday 4 November at 11.00am, followed by burial at Te Awamutu Cemetery, Picquet Hill Rd, at 3.00pm. All welcome. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Parkinson's New Zealand or can be left at the service. Communications to the Payne family, c/- PO Box 108, Waihi 3641.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 3, 2020
