MASEY,
Ronald Stephen (Ron):
Suddenly passed away at home on Saturday, 25th January 2020, aged 65 years. Beloved husband and soulmate of Celia. Much loved father and father in-law of Gavin & Rachel, Shane & Winnika, and Rowan & Shona. Proud Grandfather of Luca, Oliver, Jayda, Chiara, Harry and Hallie.
Gone too soon
and forever in our hearts.
A celebration of Ron's life will be held at North End Church, 1310 Racecourse Road, Te Awamutu, on Thursday, 30th January 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Masey Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Waikato Times from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30, 2020