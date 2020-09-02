Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald LEARY. View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Home 400 Dominion Road Auckland City , Auckland 096389026 Service Purewa Crematorium www.purewa. co.nz livestreaming id purewa service password DZXCZL View Map Death Notice



Ronald Terence (Chic):

Died peacefully at home after a short illness on Saturday 29 August 2020, surrounded by his family, in his 88th year. Son of the late Cornelius (Con) and Eileen Leary of Wanganui. Beloved husband of Julia, brother of Diane and Margaret (deceased). Father and father-in-law of Martin, Dean and Deborah, Michaela and Ivan and Christopher and Lauren. Proud and loving Poppa to Rupert, Finn and Piper, and uncle to Jason and Claire and friend to many. Chic had the ability to light up a room with merely his presence. His sharp wit and humour will be forever remembered as will his ability to tell captivating stories of his globe trotting adventures and recount many historical events as if he was there. A champion on the snooker table and maestro in his vege garden, Chic was an honest kiwi and all round good bloke. A service will be held on Saturday 5 September, at Purewa Crematorium in Auckland, to view Ron's service online

Service password: DZXCZL

Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Mercy Hospice and the many kind messages of sympathy and support. In lieu of flowers please direct donations to Mercy Hospice







