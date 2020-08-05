LADD, Ronald Walter:
On 3 August 2020, peacefully at Cascades Rest Home, Hamilton, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty. Much loved father & father-in-law of Beverley & John Sanford, Colin & Karen Ladd, Maylene & Stuart Ross. Loved Grandad of Gay, Dwane, Cheryl, Rachel, Kirsty and Logan. Cherished Great-Grandad of all his great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff at Cascades Rest Home for their wonderful care of Ron and putting up with his sense of humour. A service for Ron will be held at Woodlands Estate, 42 Whitikahu Rd, Gordonton, on Monday, 10 August 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to the St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag 3215, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Ladd family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 5, 2020