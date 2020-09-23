JENKINS, Ronald Frederick:
Passed away on 21 September 2020. Much loved husband of Jessie, treasured father of Tracey and Greg, Jody and Perry (dec). Adored Grandad or Rachel, Roxanne, Melissa, Nicholas, Emily and Rebecca (dec). Loved great-grandad of 8. A celebration of life for Ron will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Monday, 28 September 2020 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Onemana Surf Club would be appreciated, and these can be left at the service. All communications to the Jenkins family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 23, 2020