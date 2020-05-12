GLEESON, Ronald Gerard:
After a courageous battle with cancer, died peacefully at Waikato Hospice on the 8th May, 2020, aged 67 years. Adored husband and soulmate of Helen. Much loved Dad of Shane and Mark. Loving stepfather of Pip, Gin and Mike. Caring father-in-law of Heidi, Vicky and Jackie. Cherished Grandad of Lucas, Brooke, Georgia, Sophie, Liam, Aidan, Mia, Neve, Jacob, Saffron, Maddy, Luca, Charlie, Benji, Annabelle and Timmy. Special Great-Grandad of Maiah and Easton. A private burial has been held and a memorial will take place at a later date. All communications to the Gleeson family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times on May 12, 2020