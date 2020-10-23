FITZHERBERT,
Ronald (Ron):
12.8.1943 - 20.10.2020
Dad passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital surrounded by all the people who loved him. Father to Rebecca "the tallest man I knew, no matter how old I got". Father-in-law to Keith. Grandfather to Crystal, Stacey, Jonathon, Hayley and Paige. Great-Grandfather to 7. We miss your annoying habits already Dad. Wish you were here. Thank you Emma (ICU Nurse) for making my Dad laugh. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at the Western Community Centre, 46 Hyde Ave, Hamilton, on 31st October at 2.00pm, followed by afternoon tea.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 23, 2020