FINNEGAN, Ronald Arthur:

Passed away peacefully at home after a long illness, aged 79. Dearly loved husband of Claudia for 36 years. Loved son of the late Jim and Elsie Finnegan. Brother and brother-in-law of Douglas (dec) and Colleen Finnegan, Margaret and Joe Clement, Colleen and Keith McKee. Loved step-father and father-in-law of Pamela and Brian Kirtian, Louis and Mark Cairns, Angela and Hamish Millward. Much loved Poppa of Elyse, Gabrielle, Bailee, Campbell, Matthew and Sophie. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. A heartfelt thanks to Roda (WDHB Renal), Dr Titterton and the district nurses for their care of Ron. A Celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date. Thank you to friends and family for their support. All communications to the Finnegan family, c/- 6 Tamihana St, Matamata 3400.





