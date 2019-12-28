CLARKE,
Ronald Edward (Jim):
Peacefully on Friday, 27th December 2019, at Te Ata Rest Home, in his 82nd year. Dearly loved husband of Jeanette. Loving father of Terry, Cherie, and the late Allan. Cherished Pop Pop to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at The Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Tuesday, 31st December 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a cremation. All communications to the Clarke Family c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Waikato Times from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019