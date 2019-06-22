Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald BUSTARD. View Sign Death Notice



16.11.1928 – 19.6.2019

Passed away on Wednesday 19th June at Kenwyn Rest home Te Aroha. Much loved husband of the late Hazel Bustard. Loved father and father in law of Carolyn and Brett, Dianne and Peter, Julie and Shane, and Peter Usmar. Treasured Grandad of Jessie, Zoe, Siobhan (deceased) Liam and Kent. Thank you to the Caregivers at Kenwyn Rest Home for your care of Dad and the support given to his family. A service for Ronald will be held at Morrinsville Baptist Church, on Thursday, 27th June 2019, at 10:30am followed by private cremation. All communications to the Bustard family, c/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.







Published in Waikato Times on June 22, 2019

