Ronald Gladstone (Ron):

Passed away surrounded by his loving children in the early hours of Wednesday morning 7th August 2019, aged 89 years. Son of the late Tony and Mary Burgess. Cherished and loved husband for 63 years of the late Tess Burgess. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kevin and Jane, Shona and Dean Kaio, Robyn, Joanne and Murray Giles, Paul and Erin, Michelle and Graham, Geoff and Lisa, Claire and Vyv Stanborough; devoted grandfather of Daniel, Vanessa, Jamie, Kylie, Ben, Aaron, Joseph, Toni, Dylan, Hunter, Joshua, Cameron and Lilly; and great-grandfather of Blake, Ryan, Finn, Tepene, Scarlett, Nico, Hendrix, Ryker, Darcy and Stella. The family would like to give a special thank you to the wonderful caring staff of Trevellyn Hospital. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Ron at St Columba's Catholic Church, Rifle Range Road, Frankton, Hamilton, on Saturday 10th August at 1.00pm, followed by a burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Newstead. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to St Vincent de Paul, 224 Commerce Street, Frankton, Hamilton 3204 or can be left at the service. Communications may be made to Ron's Family, c/- James R Hill, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton. FDANZ.







