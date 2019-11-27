PUTT,
Rona Kathlyn (nee Bradley):
Peacefully passed away on Thursday, 8th August 2019. Aged 99 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ronald. Much loved and adored mother & mother-in-law to Graeme (deceased) & Marie, Neville & Diane, and Jenette (deceased) & Robin (deceased). Treasured, respected, and cherished nanny (nan) to Maurice, Trina, Brendon, Nods (Nigel), Darrin, Kane, Tiffany, Mark, and Kim. Also, loved by her great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. A Service for Rona will be held at The Hautapu RSA Cemetery, on Saturday, 30th November, at 1.00pm. All welcome.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 27, 2019